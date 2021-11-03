The highest price paid for a tractor at the auction was £42,400 (€49,959) for this 1964 Roadless Ploughmaster 6/4 which had just two owners from new.

Over 150 vintage and classic tractors, 25 vintage motorcycles, 25 classic cars and commercial vehicles and hundreds of collectors’ items went under the hammer at the fourth and final Cheffins vintage collective sale of 2021.

The sale took place at the Cheffins sale ground near Ely, and grossed over £1.1m.

Top prices

Among the tractors, the highest price paid was £42,400 (€49,959) for a 1964 Roadless Ploughmaster 6/4 which had just two owners from new. It had a pre-sale estimate of £35,000-£40,000.

This was followed by an Overtime Model R which sold for £40,810 (€48,085). Both of these tractors were sold to UK-based collectors.

Originally imported in 1915, the Overtime was the British name for the American-made ‘Waterloo Boy’ tractor which was imported to the UK by the Overtime Farm Tractor Company. This tractor was discovered in an abandoned state by the present owner in 1959 in Farnham, Surrey, and has since had a major restoration. Having been used in over 120 ploughing matches and exhibited at 200 shows, the Overtime well exceeded its pre-sale estimate of £30,000-£35,000.

This Overtime Model R, built in 1915, sold for £40,810 (€48,085).

The third-highest tractor lot was a 1986 Ford 6610 Series II 2wd tractor. Fitted with a Super Q cab, the tractor was described as very original. With just 981 hours recorded, it sold for £22,500 (€26,511).

This 1986 Ford 6610 Series II with a Super Q cab had just 981 hours recorded, it sold for £22,500 (€26,511).

Next up was a 1991 Massey Ferguson 365. Fitted with an MF80 loader and bucket, it sold for £20,200 (€23,801).

This 1991 Massey Ferguson 365 with an MF80 loader and bucket, sold for £20,200 (€23,801).

Finally, a 40km/h John Deere 2850, built in 1990 with 5,878 hours on the clock secured a top bid of £20,000 (€23,565).

This 1990 John Deere 2850 with 5,878 hours on the clock secured a top bid of £20,000 (€23,565).

Other machines

Outside of the tractors, one of the more sought-after agricultural vehicles was a 1950 1600cc Land Rover Series 1 which had been in its current ownership for the past 17 years. This was sold for £23,120 (€27,242) against an estimate of £14,000-£16,000.

This 1950 1600 cc Land Rover Series 1 was sold for £23,120 (€27,242) against an estimate of £14,000-£16,000.

Auctioneer comment

Director at Cheffins Oliver Godfrey said: “This was our final collective sale of 2021, and what a year it has been!

“The market for all things vintage has continued unabated and we’ve seen some record-breaking prices paid throughout the year, particularly for the newer classic tractors which are really the toast for collectors at the moment.

“Other results have shown that the Land Rover Series vehicles can still make some great prices and that the best in class of vintage motorbikes also see a dedicated following.”

The company’s next vintage sale will take place in the form of the Cheffins Christmas Timed Online Vintage auction from 1-13 December.