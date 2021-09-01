This 1974 Ford 5000 with only 10 hours on the clock sold for £61,650 (€71,840) including VAT and commission.

A staggering £61,650 (€71,840) including VAT and commission was paid by an English buyer for a 1974-built Ford 5000 at Euro Auctions’ most recent auction last Saturday 28 August in Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh.

The Ford 5000 was just one of a number of immaculate classic and vintage tractors sold by the Dromore-based auctions firm as part of the Castle Irvine Collectors’ sale.

The one-of-a-kind Ford 5000, in fully original condition, was the star attraction of the sale. Showing 10 genuine hours on the clock – what could only be described as delivery hours – some 47 years later is practically unheard of.

Previous owners

The tractor is believed to have swapped hands a number of times over the years. It was first registered new in Lincoln, where it was kept unused for over 20 years, before being sold to another local farmer.

The tractor then crossed the water, having been purchased by the Stinson Brothers, former Ford/New Holland dealers, based in Omagh, Co Tyrone. It was then sold to Brian Keys of Brian Keys Tractors (current New Holland dealers), brother of Euro Auctions owners, before being offered for sale on Saturday.

The tractor will now head back to England to its new owner to a location believed to be not far from where it was originally purchased in 1974.

The tractor, as many enthusiasts will know, is fitted with a De Luxe cab, arguably high-specification for its era. It comes with rear windows, lights/indicators and interior padding for noise suppression, a £42 option back then.

The tractor is also fitted with a pickup hitch (£60 option) and trailer brake (£6.40 option). The tractor is still running on its original red engine oil and Goodyear tyres and 19.5kg front wheel weights, according to Euro Auctions.

This 1992 Massey Ferguson 375 with only 770 hours sold for £32,437 (€37,802).

Other sales

Other highlights included a 1992 4wd Massey Ferguson 375 with only 770 hours on the clock which sold for £32,467 (€37,815). It too was shod on its original tyres and still in immaculate original condition.

A 1975-registered County 1164 with 3,936 hours fetched £30,930 (€36,025).

Taking the fourth-highest price was a 1992 Ford 8830, which sold for £29,700(€34,592).

Euro Auctions territory manager Andrew Crawford said: “We are delighted with the results of this sale and have delivered again for our sellers.

“It’s amazing how much interest we get, with bidders from over 40 countries registering to take part. It just shows the interest in classic and vintage machinery.

“The star of the show was the Ford 5000 with 10 hours on the clock, which is going back to England, not far from where it originated.

“The buyer is delighted to have got his hands on it after some fierce bidding. Overall, it was a great day, with buyers and sellers happy with how the sale went.”