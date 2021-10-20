This well presented Ford 7000, manufactured in 1975, was sold for €25,400 plus commission (no VAT) to a bidder from Wales.

Michael Doyle Auctions held its regular online machinery acution last Thursday 14 October. Kicking off at 7pm on the MartEye platform, 160 lots were offered with a clearance rate of 80% being achieved on the night. Over 500 people registered to bid on the evening.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after Thursday’s auction, Doyle explained: “There continues to be good demand for clean used machinery which was once again demonstrated in Thursday’s auction. We are also seeing a lot of interest from overseas buyers for tidy vintage tractors.

“Over 90% of the bids placed on the 1975 Ford 7000 came from overseas bidders with the tractor being eventually sold to a Welsh bidder.”

With over 1,000 viewers tuning in on the evening, some sample prices not pictured included a 1995 Ford 7840 with 7,913 hours and a front end loader which sold for €18,200 (no VAT), a 2006 Avant loader with circa 300 hours came with a bucket and a grab selling for €8,700 (no VAT), a Marshall tandem axle general purpose trailer which sold for €5,800 (no VAT) and a HiSpec 1,350 gallon tanker which sold for €3100 (no VAT).

Meanwhile, a Massey Ferguson 390 with 5,300 hours fitted with a Tanco front end loader went unsold at €16,700, while a 2018 Zamet zero grazing machine went unsold at €13,500.

Commission was be charged at 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items that were sold above €1,000. Doyle’s next auction will take place on 25 November.

This 1995 Ford 7840 with 7,913 hours and a front end loader sold for €18,200 (no VAT) plus commission.

This tidy example of Ford 7600 with 7,800 hours on the clock was sold for €12,000 (no VAT) plus commission.