On Saturday last, Hennessy Auctioneers held its September online machinery auction via the Livestock Live (LSL) platform.

Trade remained strong, with the firm reporting an 85% clearance rate of the 365 machines entered.

A total of 394 people registered online via the platform, with particular interest in some of the higher-value tractors, some of which did not sell at the auction but sold afterwards.

Other entries included general farm equipment, plant and livestock handling equipment.

All prices quoted had no VAT unless otherwise stated and are subject to commission, charged at a rate of 5% plus VAT (23% on commission only), with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT.

Some sample prices not pictured include €4,200 for a Matbro telehandler, €2,900 for a Bomford B577 hedgecutter and €5,400 for an Ifor Williams 18ft x 7ft tri-axle flatbed trailer.

Hennessy Auctioneers has announced that it will hold its next auction on Saturday 23 October.

This 1991 JCB 3CX sold for €10,200.

This Massey Ferguson 135 sold for €5,500.

This 2009 John Deere 6930 Premium fitted with front links, and front TLS and rear cab suspension went unsold at €41,000 including VAT.

This HiSpec muck spreader sold for €2,950.

This Matbro telehandler sold for €4,200.

This Bomford B577 Hedgecutter sold for €2,900.