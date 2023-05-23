This 1991 Ford 7810 sold at €21,500 plus commission (no VAT).

Last week, Michael Doyle Auctions held an online collective machinery auction on behalf of a number of farmer and agricultural contractor clients.

An 85% clearance rate was achieved on the evening, with 130 lots in total going under the hammer. With over 350 registered bidders, bidding took place via the MartEye app. Doyle said the auction saw an additional 4,000 onlookers tuning in to watch online.

Stand out lots included a 2022 26ft Broughan tri-axle livestock trailer sold at €26,400 plus commission (no VAT), a 2022 tri-axle Hogg Engineering low loader which sold at €25,500 plus commission and VAT, a 1991 Ford 7810 which sold at €21,500 plus commission (no VAT), a 2017 Lely Tornado combination baler which sold at €18,500 plus commission and VAT, a 2019 EuroSpec tandem-axle low loader which sold at €12,500 plus commission (no VAT), a 1996 New Holland 7840 which sold at €14,200 plus commission (no VAT), a 1994 JCB Fastrac 145 which sold at €11,800 plus commission (no VAT) and a Claas Disco 3100C 10ft side mounted conditioner mower which sold at €4,500 plus commission and VAT.

This 2022 26ft Broughan tri axle livestock trailer sold at €26,400 plus commission (no VAT).

This 2022 tri-axle Hogg Engineering low loader sold at €25,500 plus commission and VAT.

This 2017 Lely Tornado combination baler sold at €18,500 plus commission and VAT.

This 2019 EuroSpec tandem axle low loader sold at €12,500 plus commission (no VAT).

This 1996 New Holland 7840 sold for €14,200 plus commission (no VAT).

This 994 JCB Fastrac 145 sold at €11,800 plus commission (no VAT).