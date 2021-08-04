This one-owner 1993 John Deere 4755 topped the sale selling for £42,930 (€50,237).

Over 1,300 lots of vintage and classic tractors, machinery, motorcycles, cars and collectors’ items went under the hammer at Cheffins’ most recent vintage auction near Ely in England.

The sale grossed over £750,000 (€878,000), with the auction house explaining that the market for vintage and collectors’ items is continuing to flourish.

Highest price

With 110 classic and vintage tractors on offer, the highest-priced lot was a 1993 John Deere 4755 which sold for £42,930 (€50,237).

With just one owner from new, this original low-houred example witnessed competitive bidding, eventually selling to a private collector from Lincolnshire.

This was followed by a 1982 Ford TW-30 which sold for £37,100 (€43,415), a 1980 Muir Hill 121 which sold for £33,920 (€39,693) and a 1985 International 1455XL which made £32,330 (€37,833).

All of these were well-restored, classic examples. The prices noted are total prices, inclusive of commission rates (6% for tractors).

Jeremy Curzon from Cheffins Machinery department said: “The results of this sale go to show that collectors are still seeking out well-restored and low-houred examples of classic tractors from the 1970s onwards”.

This well restored 1985 International 1455XL sold for £32,330 (€37,833).