Hennessy Auctioneers monthly midlands online machinery auctions recently kicked off for the 2023 season. A total of 550 lots were up for grabs, consisting of farm and plant machinery as well as tools and other livestock handling equipment.
Hennessy said that the sale concluded with a 91% clearance rate, marking a strong start to the year.
Other standout prices aside from the lots pictured included a Bredal K85 fertiliser spreader which sold at €11,600, a 2,300 gallon HiSpec slurry tanker sold at €7,700, a 14ftx6ft Ifor Williams livestock trailer sold at €7,600, a 2013 Honda Foreman TRX 500 quad sold at €5,000 plus VAT, a Cross beet cleaner sold at €5,000 and a Lely four-rotor tedder sold at €4,600.
Lots had no VAT unless stated plus VAT. Commission was charged at 5% subject to a maximum fee of €1,000 per item. The firm’s next monthly online machinery auction in Portlaoise is set for Saturday 18 February.
SHARING OPTIONS: