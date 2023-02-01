Hennessy Auctioneers monthly midlands online machinery auctions recently kicked off for the 2023 season. A total of 550 lots were up for grabs, consisting of farm and plant machinery as well as tools and other livestock handling equipment.

Hennessy said that the sale concluded with a 91% clearance rate, marking a strong start to the year.

This 2000 New Holland TM150 sold for €22,900.

This 2,300 gallon HiSpec slurry tanker sold at €7,700.

This 2002 Fermec 860 backhoe loader sold for €18,500 plus VAT.

This Ford 5000 sold for €13,800.

This 14t NC dump trailer sold for €8,700.

This Lely four rotor tedder sold at €4,600.

This Bredal K85 fertiliser spreader sold at €11,600.

This 2013 Honda Foreman TRX 500 quad sold at €5,000 plus VAT.

This 14ftx6ft Ifor Williams livestock trailer sold at €7,600

This 2004 Benford 3t swivel dumper sold at €7,600 plus VAT.

This Cross beet cleaner sold at €5,000.

Lots had no VAT unless stated plus VAT. Commission was charged at 5% subject to a maximum fee of €1,000 per item. The firm’s next monthly online machinery auction in Portlaoise is set for Saturday 18 February.