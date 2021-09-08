Ireland’s Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) has announced a major investment programme in climate action projects between 2021 and 2026, aimed at sustainable infrastructure and new technologies, including energy efficiency, energy storage, renewables, forestry and waste. It plans to make both direct and fund-based investments aligned with this strategy, partnering with major global investors.

Commenting on the announcement, Nick Ashmore, ISIF director said: “Our planned investment programme reflects the urgency of the climate challenge and the significant opportunities that exist to back Irish business and projects that are developing new and more sustainable ways of doing things.” ISIF operates on a “double bottom line” mandate – it invests on a commercial basis to support economic activity and employment in Ireland. Its investments are typically tailored to medium and large businesses and are usually at least €10m. Further details should clarify the potential to support the Agri Food sectors sustainability journey.