Certification bodies report that most interest is coming from beef and sheep farmers. \ Andy Gibson.

Ireland’s two organic certification bodies are expecting around 2,000 farmers to enter the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) when it reopens in October.

The number of scheme participants doubled to around 4,000 in January 2023, and both the Organic Trust and the Irish Organic Association are expecting a similar surge in applications in the coming months.

The most common farmer queries they received were about converting to organic production centered on the use of veterinary medicines, animal housing straw requirements and the sourcing of replacement stock.

Chemical restrictions

Some farmers mistakenly assume that the restrictions on chemical inputs in organics are tougher than they actually are, the Irish Organic Association’s Angela Clarke told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“We have been seeing enquiries all through the year, mainly beef and sheep, but some tillage and dairy,” Clarke said.

The association’s Shauna Ryan added that “there are calls, too, from farmers on planning where they could get feed and bedding if they were to convert”.

“They are asking the questions now, maybe with a view to converting in a year’s time.

"It could be a 50:50 breakdown between those who would have a good understanding before they enquire and those who don’t know much before they come to us,” Ryan added.

Straw bedding

The Organic Trust is hearing similar enquiries, with cattle farmers most frequently seeking to clarify the requirements on straw bedding.

“We are seeing much the same number of enquiries as last year, I would expect around the same number to go in,” said Declan Kilcoyne of the trust.

“The most common queries we are getting are around housing and sourcing stock.”

50% of farmers open to going organic

A recent Irish Farmers Journal survey of almost 2,000 farmers found that 50% were open to going organic in the next five years, with 17% saying they are definitely considering it.

Farmer interest in organic conversion was strongest among suckler and sheep farmers, with 57% and 64% respectively in each sector open to the move over the next five years.

