Just under 2,000ac of peatland, which has the potential to “double in value”, has hit the market in north Mayo.

At a guide price of €1,800/ac, the land would be ideally suited for carbon trading or rewetting, estate agent Clement Herron told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“If the [carbon trading] framework comes in, the land will double in value and we’re hoping that someone will take a punt and buy it at €1,800/ac or thereabouts.

“It would be suitable for rewetting, forestry or growing some sort of timber on it. I wouldn’t like to be trying to make a living off it with livestock anyway,” Herron said.

Selling as one plot around Bangor Erris town and Ross Port village, 788ac of it is located in Curraunboy, 838ac is in Muininguan and 229ac is in Largan Beg.

Herron said that he is flexible when it comes to the asking price and expects a bid on the land this week.

“There’s genuine interest in it, some are in the carbon credit space and some just know that there’s money in land and that it won’t blow away,” he added.