The judging of the champion ram at Kerry Blackface Sheep Association's 70th annual ram sale at Mid-Kerry Co-op Mart in Milltown, Co Kerry.

Kerry Blackface Sheep Breeders Association had its 70th anniversary ram show and sale at Mid-Kerry Co-op Mart in Milltown, Co Kerry, last Saturday. There was a good turnout of rams and the popular event was well attended by hill sheep breeders from around the country.

Judge Paul Fitzgerald from Co Waterford and his son, David had, their work cut out picking out the winners of the various classes before deciding on a champion.

From left: Alan O'Driscoll, chair of the Kerry Blackface Sheep Breeders Association with Gavin Smith and Pat Deane at the association's annual ram sale at Mid-Kerry Co-op Mart in Milltown, Co Kerry.

John Buckley, Toorbona, Rathmore, Co Kerry took home the Hilliard Cup for champion shearling ram of the show and sale.

The champion ram went on to sell for €1,560. Reserve champion went to Teddy McCarthy, Coonane, Glengarriff, Co Cork, and that ram went on to top the sale at €2,010.

Third place over all went to Patrick F O’Sullivan, Crossmount, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, and his ram made €1,000 in the sale.

In general, the better run of rams were selling for between €450 to €750 while trade could best be described as sticky enough. There was tougher demand for the plainer ram and these made between €250 to €300 on the day.

It may be a Kerry association by name but its membership is drawn from the hill farming areas of across the border too and this year, Alan O’Driscoll from Dunmanway, Co Cork, is chair of the association.

This ram sold for €450.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal at the sale, he said: “I think it’s outstanding the stock that has been pulled out here today and got ready for the sale. The power and the class of the sheep is way up. The farmers after a difficult year have produced massive stock so, especially on the 70th birthday. I think it’s looking good for another 70 if we can keep the stock going right.

This ram sold for €620.

“I’m relatively new to being chair so it’s a big privilege for me. The men that went before me definitely had great foresight to try and keep the breed going. They’re the main hill breed in south Kerry and into west Cork and they’re doing their job. The size and power of the rams here is phenomenal. All breeders should be very proud of themselves.”