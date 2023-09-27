Ben Clifford Junior and Ben Clifford Senior from Castlemaine with their champion ram at the Kerry Blackface Sheepbreeders Association show and sale. Also included are judges Thomas Sheehy and Choimheen O'Neil along with Martin Ashe and Paudie O'Sullivan from the KBSA.

Kerry Blackface Sheep Breeders Association had its 71th anniversary ram show and sale at Mid-Kerry Co-op Mart in Milltown, Co Kerry, last Saturday.

There was a good turnout, with almost 150 rams on offer and there was a clearance rate in excess of 90%.

Judges Thomas Sheehy from Dingle and Choimheen O’Neil from Cloghane chose a ram bred by Ben Clifford senior and junior from Castlemaine as their champion of the show.

The Cliffords received the Hilliard Cup and their ram went on to be sold for €820.

The reserve champion ram at the show and sale was owned by Martin Ashe, Castlemaine. L to R Anthony Ashe, Dermot Fahey, Thomas Sheehy, Martin Ashe, Choimheen O'Neil and Paudie O'Sullivan.

The Denis Devane cup for reserve champion went to Martin Ashe from Castlemaine and his ram also made €820.

Topping the sale was a ram bred by Anthony Ashe, Castlemaine, with a price of €2,180 paid and exceeding the highest price at last year's show and sale.

Behind that price, a handful of rams sold for over €1,000, while a good number sold in the €500 to €900 price range. At the lower end of trade, rams were available for between €250 and €450.

The Sheep Improvement Scheme played its part in keeping demand up and there was solid interest from buyers right to the end of the sale which saw buyers in attendance from Donegal, Galway and Wexford along with regular customers from the southwest.