Some €2.5m has been paid out to the agricultural, forestry and fishing sector so far under Revenue’s Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme.

The scheme, launched last autumn, allows eligible farmers and businesses to get money back on their gas and electricity bills.

The scheme is open to farmers that have experienced an increase of 50% or more in their electricity and/or natural gas average unit price and those who fulfill the criteria can claim for 40% of the increases in their energy bills.

So far, some 1,891 claims from the agricultural sector have been approved. Claims can be made for the calendar months from September 2022 to May 2023.

