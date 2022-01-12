The 2 Johnnies got themselves in a bit of trouble last week, but quickly recovered from their mistake.

Famous for their love of chicken rolls, the Tipperary comedy duo, along with fellow Premier woman Roz Purcell, were promoting a vegan alternative to their favourite deli item at Applegreen stores.

However, the Instagram post described the product as a “vegan chicken roll”. Big no-no.

Twitter regular Shane McAuliffe quickly shared his disappointment, and a reminder of the EU law regarding the marketing of plant-based products with designations reserved for animal-based products.

This law also prevents things like plant juices or drinks from being referred to as milk.

The video was subsequently taken down.

I’m all for eating local plant-based products, but label them right – us livestock farmers are sensitive.

Maybe the next ad will be for Irish chicken rolls.