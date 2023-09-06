The Buitelaar griup are launching a Longhorn beef scheme which will pay farmers to rear beef calves for them.

The Kildare-based Buitelaar group are launching a new Longhorn beef scheme. The unique model will see the group pay farmers who join the scheme €2/kg liveweight for every kilogramme gained on the contract rearer’s farm.

Adam Buitelaar is already operating the scheme in the UK, where he is now slaughtering 48,000 head annually. The model will see both dairy farmers and beef farmers sign up to the programme.

The Buitelaar group will specify the Longhorn genetics to be used on dairy farms. Dairy farmers will then be paid €250/bull calf and €200/heifer once the calf is healthy and weighs 60kg.

Beef farmers will be paid €2/kg for every kilogramme of liveweight gained on their farm, along with a €50/head regenerative farming bonus once beef farmers comply with the requirements of the scheme.

Buitelaar said “Our aim is to get into some of the highest priced markets in the world with our Longhorn beef and grow the Longhorn brand”.

The group aims to start off slaughtering 300 cattle/week in Ireland and grow from there.