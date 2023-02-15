The Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP), which replaces the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) in the new CAP, is set to open for applications in late March. The scheme, with a budget of €260m over the next five years, is targeting participation from 20,000 herds and 400,000 cows.
This represents a significant reduction from the average of 22,600 herds participating between 2016 and 2020 and almost 500,000 cows supported in 2021. The lower target participation rate has, however, provided an opportunity for a higher payment for herds that do participate.
