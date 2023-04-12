The deadline for applying to the National Liming Programme is fast approaching on 20 April 2023. / Donal O' Leary

The number of applications submitted under the new Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) has increased significantly in the last week.

The Department of Agriculture reports that there were 20,160 applications submitted up to Wednesday morning, which is broadly in line with recent years.

Reports indicate that BISS applications by tillage farmers are being delayed in many areas by weather hampering sowing and farmers considering their options.

Meanwhile, the number of applications submitted under the new National Liming Programme has reached 11,080 applications. Those interested in the scheme should note that the closing date for applications is fast approaching on 20 April 2023.

The number of applications for the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme continues at a steady rate, with many advisers applying on behalf of farmers completing this task at the same time as BISS applications.

The number of applications stands at 3,951, with the deadline a week earlier than BISS on 22 May 2023.