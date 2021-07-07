This tidy 26ft tandem-axle Broughan livestock trailer was sold for €20,500.

Irish Agri Auctions, one of Ireland’s most recently formed auction houses, held its sixth machinery auction this year.

The firm’s recent auction was held in conjunction Ballybay Mart in Monaghan.

A total of 1,250 lots were offered in a timed auction format.

The lots were located between Ballybay Mart and the firm’s Kildare depot.

With lots offered on the Livestock Live (LSL) platform over an 18-hour period, this was the firm’s first timed auction which they claim was a great success, running very smoothly.

There was an 88% clearance rate.

The company told the Irish Farmers Journal that a total of 1,026 people registered to bid, while 13,000 viewers tuned in to keep an eye on proceedings throughout the two days.

Commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and 5% for items sold above €1,000.

Some prices on the day included €20,500 for a 26ft Broughan tandem axle livestock trailer, €3,900 for a 2015 Artic Cat 400cc quad and €5,500 for a 2000 Land Rover Defender.

This 2017 Case Puma 150, with just 957 hours was bid to €60,500 but failed to sell.

This 2015 Artic Cat 400cc quad was sold for €3,900.