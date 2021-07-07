Irish Agri Auctions, one of Ireland’s most recently formed auction houses, held its sixth machinery auction this year.
The firm’s recent auction was held in conjunction Ballybay Mart in Monaghan.
A total of 1,250 lots were offered in a timed auction format.
The lots were located between Ballybay Mart and the firm’s Kildare depot.
With lots offered on the Livestock Live (LSL) platform over an 18-hour period, this was the firm’s first timed auction which they claim was a great success, running very smoothly.
There was an 88% clearance rate.
The company told the Irish Farmers Journal that a total of 1,026 people registered to bid, while 13,000 viewers tuned in to keep an eye on proceedings throughout the two days.
Commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and 5% for items sold above €1,000.
Some prices on the day included €20,500 for a 26ft Broughan tandem axle livestock trailer, €3,900 for a 2015 Artic Cat 400cc quad and €5,500 for a 2000 Land Rover Defender.
