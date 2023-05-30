The FoodCloud Growers Project is to receive funding of nearly €200,000 to support its work in reducing food waste, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

“The commitment to reduce food waste is reflected in national policy documents including the whole-of-government circular economy strategy 2022-2023, my Department’s Food Vision 2030 and in the recent publication of the food waste prevention road map.”

He said that “this initiative will further enhance the work previously funded to identify, target and address what is a rapidly growing issue not just here in Ireland but globally”.

Minister McConalogue concluded by emphasising that “Ireland generates over one million tonnes of food waste each year. It is now more important than ever to continue to develop initiatives to help to address this issue.”

“Food waste costs the average Irish home approximately €700 per year and it is estimated that between 8% and 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions are as a result of food waste,” he said.