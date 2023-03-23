This is the 45.5ac at Glenidan, Fore, Co Westmeath being let by James L Murtagh.

This is the springtime peak for leasing and letting of land, and there is extra interest because of the strong prices that were agreed in recent months for leasing farms.

Some auctioneers are also reporting increased supply.

Most good, clean holdings in the midlands are being leased out within the price range of €200/ac to €400/ac, although there are exceptions both above and below this range.

James L Murtagh and Associates Auctioneers

James L Murtagh had a number of holdings available for lease in recent weeks. “Prices have ranged from €200/ac to €375/ac,” he said.

Among the holdings he is now offering are:

79ac at Dungarvan, Co Waterford - available for five-year lease. The land is currently in grass but is suitable for tillage. “It may be suitable for the Tillage Incentive Scheme,” Murtagh said.

75ac at Hill of Down, Co Meath - available for one season until the end of December. “It’s for sheep only, it’s well fenced and has handling facilities.”

85ac at Hill of Down with 25ac of the ground - available until next December - and 60ac available for six years. The land is in stubble but can be reseeded to grass. Maps are available if the leaser has spare entitlements.

41ac at Athboy, Co Meath for seven years - it’s good land, suited for grazing cattle or sheep. It’s in divisions, watered and fenced for sheep, and comes with entitlements – the number and value are still being clarified.

62ac in Edgeworthstown, Co Longford for five years - it’s for grazing cattle only and has electricity, water and a handling unit. Maps available.

53ac at Delvin, Co Westmeath for five years - suitable for cattle or tillage. Maps are available. “This land was on conacre, so it’s there to be taken now for five years,” Murtagh said. “It may be eligible for the Tillage Incentive Scheme.”

17ac at Delvin for conacre - as silage or meadow. “This is clean pasture.” 4ac at Delvin for conacre - going for auction on Saturday 25 March. “Cattle only, term runs to 1 December and maps are available.”

30ac at Gaybrook, Mullingar as conacre - to be auctioned on Friday 24 March. “Cattle only, term runs to 1 December and, again, maps are available.” There are also handling facilities.

42ac at Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath for cattle only - until 1 December, with maps available. To be auctioned on Saturday 25 March. There are handling facilities.

60ac at Multifarnham, Co Westmeath for five years - cattle only, has electricity, water and handling facilities.

45.5ac at Glenidan, Fore, Co Westmeath with a slatted shed for 30 to 40 cattle, plus a silage slab - available until 1 December. Cattle only and maps available.

O'Meara Auctioneering available leases

O’Meara Auctioneering in Ballymahon, Co Longford has a number of farms to lease.

One is 40ac at Loughanavalley, Co Westmeath and available for five or six years. It has slatted sheds for 100 cattle, a large loose shed, cubicle shed, three-bay hayshed and silage pit. It’s also fenced for sheep, auctioneer James O’Meara said.

He is seeking in excess of €380/ac for a 101ac farm at Bishopstown, Co Westmeath, which is available for six years for cattle. It has mains water, a handling unit and fencing for sheep.

He also has a 28ac farm at Clooncoose, Co Longford available for six years. “It has mains water and cattle handling facilities, and we have an offer, so far, of €250/ac on it.”

He also has 11ac for conacre at Ballymahon.