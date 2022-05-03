Over 70 tractors will feature in the large volume of surplus stock entered from Bord na Móna.

On Saturday 14 May, Wilsons Auctions will manage an auction of agricultural machinery from Bord na Móna’s Derrygreenagh site in Co Offaly. Over 200 lots are planned to go under the hammer, with the auction set to kick off from 10am.

Over 70 tractors will feature in the large volume of surplus stock entered from Bord na Móna, with brands including New Holland, John Deere, Massey Ferguson and Ford. The historic Wagonmaster Locomotives will also be available at the auction.

Built between 1961 and 1986, these locomotives were often seen working around Bord na Móna’s railway network.

Other assets include a range of specialist equipment, fuel bowser service wagons, a JCB teleporter and a large selection of tyres.

Registered bidders will be able to livestream the auction and bid online with a virtual auction experience.

Viewings are by appointment only, and run for four days from Monday 9 to Thursday 12 May, from 10am to 3pm.

Videos of all working tractors and machinery are available on Wilsons’ website.

This 2005 New Holland TM140 is showing 18,180 hours is going under the hammer.

This 2011 John Deere 6830 showing just 3,205 hours on clock will be up for grabs.

This 2003 JCB 530 70 teleporter will be up for grabs.

