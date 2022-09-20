This 2000 New Holland TX66 combine and 24ft header sold at €40,000 including VAT.

Hennessey Auctioneers’ most recent online machinery auction took place last Saturday, with 500 lots offered.

Bidding was via the LSL app, with over 500 registered bidders online. A further 50 unsold lots were sold after the live auction via the firm’s timed auction feature which finished at 9am on Monday. Hennessy said the sale concluded with an 80% clearance rate.

Headlining the sale was a 2000 New Holland TX66 straw walker combine with a 24ft header which sold for €40,000, followed by a 2012 McCormick CX110 with 5,400 hours on the clock and fitted with a Rossmore front loader which sold for €32,000.

This 2012 McCormick CX110 with 5,400 hours on the clock and Rossmore front loader commanded €32,000.

This 2010 John Deere 6330 showing 13,500 hours and John Deere 633 front loader which sold at €31,000

This 2018 Kubota 2.7t mini digger sold at €27,000 including VAT (€21,951 Plus VAT)

This 1989 Volvo L30 loading shovel sold at €14,000.

This 1977 David Brown 996 sold at €7,400.

This 2013 Conor 10m3 dung spreader sold at €6,500.

This Ifor Williams 12ft x 6ft livestock trailer sold at €6,000.

This 2011 Major 1900 gallon slurry tanker sold at €5,800.

This Honda TRX 500 quad with 2,400 hours and tandem axle trailer sold at €5,100.

All lots sold had no VAT unless otherwise stated and were subject to commission at 5% plus 23% VAT (on commission only) with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT.

Hennessy’s next auction takes place on 22 October.