This 2001 John Deere 7810 PowrQuad showing 6,500 hours reported by the vendor to be in original condition on 710 rear and 600 front wheels topped the auction at £45,500 (€52,297).

Cheffins’ Cambridge Vintage Sale recently took place in England, and saw some unusual classic and vintage tractors, alongside vintage motorbikes and classic commercial vehicles go under the hammer, grossing over £2m (€2.3m) in total.

With over 2,600 lots for sale, the auction saw over 300 vintage and classic tractors which grossed over £1.6m (€1.8m). A 70% clearance rate was achieved on the day, with post sales taking up it up to 75%. According to the auctioneer, it’s estimated that 30 lots made their way to the island of Ireland.

The headline agricultural lot of the day was a 2001 John Deere 7810 which sold for £45,500 (€52,420) to a collector in the UK. This was followed by a 1980s Ford 7810 Silver Jubilee which achieved £32,500 (€37,443). Among the earlier tractors, a 1964 Roadless Ploughmaster 6/4 fetched £31,000 (€35,715), while a 1918 Avery 8-16 made £29,000 (€33,411). Tractors from the 1970s were also in high demand, with a 1975 Ford 7000 achieving £29,500 (€33,987) and a 1971 John Deere 3120 making £16,000 (€18,433).

Head of the Cheffins machinery division Oliver Godfrey said: “The April Vintage auction really kicks off the start of the season for many collectors and vintage enthusiasts. The sale saw over 142,000 views online ahead of the auction, and we had hundreds of buyers in attendance from across the continent, all looking to pick up that next special piece for their collection. Over 75% of the classic and vintage tractors offered sold, all for premium prices, illustrating the health and continued enthusiasm for this niche collecting market. With examples dating from the pre-1920s right through to the early 2000s and those which had been beautifully restored or those left to mature naturally, there was plenty of choice for both our regular buyers and a number of the new faces we welcomed to the sale ground”.

Commission on all lots pictured was at 6% plus VAT. Cheffins’ next Vintage sale will be on the 21 and 22 July.

This 1997 Fendt Favorit 512C 50 km/h fitted with front linkage and reported to be in very good mechanical condition sold for £32,000 (€36,780).

This Roadless Ploughmaster 6/4 with a Harper Motor Laurencekirk hydraulic plough tip mechanism sold for £31,000 (€35,626).

This 1918 Avery 8-16 two-cylinder petrol tractor fitted with its brass serial number plates sold for £29,000 (€33,329).

This 1975 Ford 7000 with all mechanicals working as they should, having only one previous owner before the current vendor, sold for £29,500 (€33,907).

This 1975 Ford 7000 showing 6,334 hours fitted with the original Kleber Radial tyres, Dual Power, Load Monitor, assistor ram, PUH drawbar toplink and eight front weights sold for £28,000 (€32,180).

This 1979 County 1184 TW fitted with new 16.9x34 BKT tyres sold for £24,500 (€28,160).

This 2014 New Holland T6.160 Auto Command 'Golden Jubilee' dubbed as a future classic, produced to commemorate the 50th anniversary for the Basildon tractor plant sold for £43,500 (€49,998).

This Danish example of a Ford 7810 'Silver Jubilee' described as running and driving sold for £32,500 (€37,355).

This mint Ford 7810 sold for £28,000 (€32,183).

This 1957 John Deere 820 was recently fully restored, repainted and fitted with new tyres. It sold for £14,000 (€16,091).

This County 1164 TW fitted with a Tico crane sold for £19,500 (€22,412).

This 1980 Ford 5600 was purchased new in 1981 by a dairy farmer in New York. Showing just 466hrs, the 5600 was dry stored and only used for topping. It sold for £18,000 (€20,683).

This 1985 Massey Ferguson 690 showing just 2,407 hours with original manuals and old tax discs sold for £18,200 (€20,919).

This 1986 Marshall 100 six cylinder tractor in ex-farm condition sold for £20,500 (€23,562).

This Ford TW-35 sold for £18,000 (€20,689).

This 1979 Massey Ferguson 550 three cylinder tractor sold for £12,000 (€13,793).

This John Deere 3120 started life on a Suffolk Estate in 1971 and was later exported to Northern Ireland. It sold for £16,000 (€18,390).

This 1986 Ford 6610 showing just 2,380 hours sold for £14,800 (€17,010).

This 1979 Leyland 462 Synchro, an uncommon model, sold for £11,200 (€12,873).

This 1975 Massey Ferguson 165 fitted with wet brakes sold for £9,000 (€10,344).

This 1978 Muir Hill 121 Series III showing 3,554 hours sold for £17,500 (€20,114).

This Ford 8730 Powershift sold for £18,500 (€21,263).

This very early example of a 1991 JCB 145T Fastrac sold for £13,500 (€15,517).

This Ford TW-10 sold for £11,000 (€12,643).

This Ford 6810 fitted with a Super Q cab sold for £14,500 (€16,666).

This 1981 County 1164 TW fitted with a Bomford front blade and roll bar and on new tyres sold for £28,000 (€32,123).

This Ford 8830 Dual Power fitted with a Super Q cab, front and rear wheel weights sold for £13,000 (€14,942).

This 1966 Massey Ferguson 135 one owner from new tractor sold for £9,000 (€10,344).

This 1972 Ford 4000 was restored in 2013. It sold for £8,000 (€9,195).

This 1986 John Deere 1640 has just done 1,253hrs from new. Described as being in highly original condition with little wear, it sold for £12,400 (€14,252).

This Ford 7810 Series III with 8,172 hours sold for £14,500 (€16,665).

This 1978 County 1174 with an Irish logbook sold for £20,000 (€22,988).

This 1953 Turner 'Yeoman of England' Mk.3, fully restored rear tractor sold for £14,500 (€16,666).

This County 1124 six cylinder fitted with rear linkage sold for £15,000 (€17,241).

This 1988 Ford 8210 SII has a turbocharged engine. It sold for £9,200 (€10,574).

This Massey Ferguson 1200 showing 4,827 hours and fitted with Multi-Power with good tinwork sold for £10,000 (€11,494).

This 1919 International Junior 8-16 TVO in good all-round condition, with new tinwork, radiator and header tank fitted sold for £13,000 (€14,941).

This 1920 International Titan 10-20 in very good condition sold for £13,500 (€15,517).