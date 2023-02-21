This 2001 New Holland TS115 and Tanco front loader topped the auction at €26,500.

Hennessy Auctioneers held its monthly online machinery auction last Saturday 18 February which resulted with 590 of the total 621 lots selling.

Of the total 621 lots, 540 (87%) were sold on the day with a further 50 (8%) selling afterwards through the timed auction feature which closed on Monday 20 February at 9am. This boosted the total clearance rate to 95%.

Interest remained strong with almost 1,200 bidders registered as the sale started at 10.30am.

Sale highlights included a 2001 New Holland TS115 with 9,000 hours and Tanco front loader selling at €26,500, a 2013 (131) Toyota Landcruiser LWB selling at €18,100, a 2018 14t NC dump trailer selling at €16,000, a 2004 Kubota 4t mini digger which sold at €13,600 plus VAT, a 2023 Broughan 22ft bale trailer selling at €10,400 plus VAT, a Krone Titan GL 48 forage wagon which sold at €7,800 and a Honda Foreman TRX 500 quad with 2,378 hours selling at €5,500.

This 2018 14t NC dump trailer sold at €16,000,

This Broughan 22ft bale trailer sold at €10,400 plus VAT.

This Krone Titan GL 48 forage wagon sold at €7,800.

This 2013 (131) Toyota Landcruiser LWB sold at €18,100.

This 2004 Kubota 4t mini digger sold at €13,600 plus VAT.

This Honda Foreman TRX 500 quad with 2,378 hours sold at €5,500.

This 2009 JCB 414S loading shovel was unsold at €30,000 plus VAT.

This 2013 (131) Land Rover 90 with 40,000km on the clock went unsold at €36,000.

While the trade was described as buoyant, some of the larger ticket items failed to meet their reserve and went unsold.

Two of the more eye catching lots were a 2009 JCB 414S loading shovel which made€30,000 plus VAT, and a 2013 (131) Land Rover 90 with 40,000km on the clock which made €36,000.

All lots had no VAT unless stated ‘plus VAT’. Commission was charged at 5% subject to a maximum fee of €1,000 per item.

The firm’s next monthly online machinery auction in Portlaoise will take place Saturday 18 March.