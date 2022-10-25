This 2004 JCB Loadall 530-70 telehandler with 7,700 hour sold at €20,200.

Hennessy Auctioneers held its October monthly online machinery auction last Saturday 22 October, with 550 lots going under the virtual gavel.

The auction took place via the LSL app with over 1,000 bidders registered according to the midlands-based auctioneering firm, its highest number of bidders registered for an online auction yet.

The live auction finished up with an 86% clearance rate. However, a further 5% of unsold lots found new homes via Hennessy’s timed auction feature which ended at 9am Monday 24 October.

Highlights from the sale included a 2004 JCB Loadall 530-70 telehandler with 7,700 hours which sold at €20,200, a 1997 Massey Ferguson 4255 and front loader which sold at €15,000 and a 1999 Daewoo 13t digger which sold at €17,000.

Other standout lots included a 1988 Ford 7610 and front loader which sold at €11,400, a 2022 Malone four-rotor tedder which sold at €9,000, a 1985 International 956XL which sold at €9,100 and a Fleming MS1000 muck spreader which sold at €6,000. A 1974 Massey Ferguson 50B backhoe loader sold at €5,900.

All lots sold had no VAT unless otherwise stated and were subject to commission.

Commission was charged at 5% plus 23% VAT (on commission only) with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT. Hennessy’s next auction will take place Saturday 19 November.