This 2005 Case IH MXM 140 Pro in orginal condition with 6,700 hours sold at €28,000.

Carnew Mart, Co Wicklow, was host to a recent online farm machinery clearance auction.

With 140 lots up for grabs, the auction took place through the LSL platform. There was a mix of tractors, farm machinery and livestock equipment, all of which were sold on the day achieving a 100% clearance rate.

Some of the standout lots on offer included a 2005 Case IH MXM 140 Pro with 6,700 hours which sold at €28,000, a 2018 26ft Broughan tandem axle livestock trailer which also sold at €28,000, a 2010 New Holland T6040 with 9,300 hours which went under the hammer at €26,500, an Abbey VF 1250 diet feeder which sold at €20,500 and a JCB 409 Telemaster pivot steer loader fitted with dual wheels which sold at €18,500.

This 2018 26ft Broughan tandem axle livestock trailer sold at €28,000.

This 2010 New Holland T6040 with 9,300 hours went under the hammer at €26,500.

This Abbey VF 1250 diet feeder sold at €20,500.

This CB 409 Telemaster pivot steer loader fitted with dual wheels sold at €18,500.

This 2018 Kverneland 4332 CT trailed mower sold at €17,250.

This 2015 JF FCT 1060 trailed silage harvester sold at €14,500.

This Claas Rollant 46 round baler sold at €3,250.

This meal bucket fitted with an O’Neill weighing system sold at €5,000.

Other sample lots and prices included a 2018 Kverneland 4332 CT trailed mower which sold at €17,250, a 2015 JF FCT 1060 trailed silage harvester which sold at €14,500, a Claas Rollant 46 round baler which sold at €3,250 and a meal bucket fitted with an O’Neill weighing system which sold at €5,000.

All lots had no VAT and were subject to commission which was charged at a flat rate of €10 on hammer prices up to €99 and a 10% flat rate on prices between €100 and €999. Lots with hammer prices ranging between €1,000 and €2,000 were subject to a flat rate of €100 while all prices over €2,001 were subject to 5% commission.