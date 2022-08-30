This 2006 John Deere 6320 SE with 6,500 hours on the clock and John Deere 651 front loader claimed the top price of the day selling at €28,800.

Hennessey Auctioneers hosted its most recent monthly online machinery auction on Saturday 20 August, with 461 lots up for grabs on the day.

Bidding took place via the LSL app with over 900 registered bidders logging on. Approximately 70 unsold lots were sold after the live auction via the firm’s newly added timed auction feature which finished at 9am on Monday morning, resulting in an overall total clearance rate of 91%, according to Hennessy.

This 2017 Cross 11t rear discharge spreader which sold at €23,900.

This 2004 Hitachi Zaxis 25 mini digger went under the hammer at €15,000.

This Nugent 14ft tri-axle cattle trailer which sold at €6,700.

Standout lots included a 2006 John Deere 6320 SE with 6,500 hours on the clock and John Deere 651 front loader which sold at €28,800, a 2017 Cross 11t rear discharge spreader which sold at €23,900 and a 2004 Hitachi Zaxis 25 mini digger went under the hammer at €15,000.

Other eye-catching items included a Nugent 14ft tri-axle cattle trailer which sold at €6,700, a 1970 Massey Ferguson 135 which sold at €6,200, and a Kuhn 3m power harrow which sold at €6,500.

Meanwhile, a Vector post driver sold at €6,200, a Fordson Super Dexta sold at €6,000, a 2001 McConnel 5000T hedge cutter sold at €5,500, while a 2007 Superior corn roller sold for €4,700.

This 1970 Massey Ferguson 135 went under the hammer at €6,200.

This Kuhn 3m power harrow sold at €6,500.

This Vector post driver sold at €6,200.

This Fordson Super Dexta sold at €6,000.

This 2001 McConnel 5000T hedge cutter sold at €5,500,

This 2007 Superior corn roller sold at€4,700.

All lots sold had no VAT unless otherwise stated and were subject to commission. Commission was charged at 5% plus 23% VAT (on commission only) with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT.

Hennessy Auctioneers’ next auction will take place Saturday 17 September.