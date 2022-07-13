An immaculate, original 2006 John Deere 6820 with just 1,574 hours on the clock was the key attraction at an online auction in Wexford last week. With bidding opening at €30,000, the tractor ended up selling for an astonishing €70,000 plus VAT and commission, with the total price paid amounted to €90,370 including all fees.
Auctioneer Michael Doyle estimated that at least 300 out of the 500 bidders who were registered for the online auction had intended to purchase the tractor, with a flurry of bids coming in from all over the country and across England. The tractor was eventually bought by a Wexford-based farmer.
