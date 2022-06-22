This one owner 2006 John Deere 6820 with just 1,574 hours will be sure to draw serious attention.

Michael Doyle Auctions is set to host a farm machinery clearance auction as per instructions for the reps of the late John Tomkins, Ballycanew, Gorey, Co Wexford.

The auction will take place online on Tuesday 5 July from 8pm and Michael Doyle said it will consist of genuine machinery much of which was owned from new with low hours and very well maintained.

Viewing will take place on Saturday 2 July from 11am until 4pm and again on Monday evening 4 July from 4pm till 8pm.

The standout lots include a 2006 John Deere 6820 premium with only 1,574 hours, with spec including front and cab suspension, a 50km/h transmission and air brakes.

Also purchased new in 2006 was a 24ft Dooley low loader and a Smyth 20t high speed dump trailer. Other lots include a Welger Profi RP235 baler with just 9,974 bales, a 2019 Claas 2750C 10ft mounted conditioner mower only 100 acres cut, a 2007 McConnell PA 50E hedge cutter with electric controls, and a selection of other farm machinery such as a plough, dung spreader, power harrow, and a fertiliser spreader etc. Most items will be subject to VAT and commission will be charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and 5% for items sold above €1,000.

This Welger Profi RP235 baler has just 9,974 bales on the clock.

This 24ft Dooley low loader was purchased new in 2006 and will be up for grabs.

This Smyth 20 tonne high speed dump trailer was purchased new in 2006 and will be up for grabs.

This tidy 2007 Hi Spec 1000 dung spreader will be going under the hammer.