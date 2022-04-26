This 2006 Massey Ferguson 5455 with 6,500 hours scooped €21,000 plus commission (no VAT).

Last week, Michael Doyle Auctions held an online machinery auction which consisted of 154 entries, most from local farmers.

A 72% clearance rate was achieved on the evening. Bidding took place online via the MartEye app. Doyle explained that the auction saw over 300 registered bidders, with a further 1,700 onlookers tuning in to watch online.

Standout lots included a tidy example of a 2006 Massey Ferguson 5455 with 6,500 hours which scooped €21,000 plus commission (no VAT), a 1999 Valtra Valmet 8950 with 16,000 hours which sold for €17,800 plus commission (no VAT), a 28ft bale trailer which sold for €9,200 plus commission (no VAT), a used 5m Akpil trailed disc harrow which sold for €10,000 plus VAT and commission, a circa 20-year-old Krone KR130S round baler which sold for €6,800 plus commission (no VAT) and a 1975 International 674 which sold for €3,200 plus commission (no VAT).

This 2006 Massey Ferguson 5455 with 6,500 hours scooped €21,000 plus commission (no VAT).

This 1999 Valtra Valmet 8950 with 16,000 hours sold for €17,800 plus commission (no VAT).

This 28ft bale trailer sold for €9,200 plus commission (no VAT).

Meanwhile, a 2t Bogballe spreader mounted on a bogie axle sold for €3,000 plus commission (no VAT), a 1,600 gallon HiSpec tanker sold for €3,000 plus commission (no VAT), and a 1992 Ford 3920 sold for €6,000 plus commission (no VAT). Commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold below €1,000 and 5% for items sold above €1,000.

Upcoming auction

Due to a change of farming practice from three farmers/contractors in Carlow and Longford, Doyle is set to host his next online auction on Thursday 12 May, at 8.30pm.

This 1992 Ford 3920 sold for €6,000 plus commission (no VAT).

This used 5m Akpil trailed disc harrow which sold for €10,000 plus VAT and plus commission.

This 1,600 gallon HiSpec tanker sold for €3,000 plus commission (no VAT).

The stand out lots from these punters include; a 2014 Volvo L60G with 4,600 hours, a 2017 John Deere 6195R with 7,500 hours, a 2021 HiSpec 4,000-gallon tanker with a seven-metre dribble bar, a 2020 Kuhn FBP3135 combi baler with 10,000 bales, two Broughan 20ft silage trailers (2017 and 2018), a 2008 John Deere 7530, a 2014 Tanco high speed wrapper, a 2001 John Deere 6850 self-propelled harvester and a selection of rakes/tedders.

This Krone KR130S round baler (circa 20-year-old) sold for €6,800 plus commission (no VAT).

This 1975 International 674 sold for €3,200 plus commission (no VAT).