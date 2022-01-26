Hodnett Forde Auctioneers hosted a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Saturday 22 January on behalf of Michael Hayes.

With 165 lots up for grabs, the auction achieved a 98% clearance rate.

“The auction took place in a hybrid manner, with over 300 people present on site and a further 50 registered bidders engaging online through the LSL platform.

“There was huge interest from the 32 counties, and even interest from England and Holland,” explained Andy Donoghue, from Hodnett Forde.

The lots included a selection of tractors, tillage machinery, tools and plant equipment. Some of the standout lots included a 2011 Massey Ferguson 6495 which sold for €44,500, a 2006 Massey Ferguson 6485 with a front-end loader which sold for €47,000, and a 2013 JCB Loadall 541-70 Agri Super which sold for €40,000.

A 2013 JCB Loadall 541-70 Agri Super was sold for €40,000 plus VAT and commission.

Other lots included a 30ft tri-axle low loader which sold for €12,500, a Cat 312 excavator which sold for €23,000, a 2018 Kuhn six rotor tedder which sold for €7,800, a New Holland BR7060 baler which sold for €6,300, a 34ft bale trailer which sold for €12,500, an 18ft Herron grain trailer which sold for €9,000 and a 2019 Manitou 200ATJ boom hoist which sold for €50,000.

This Cat 312 excavator sold for €23,000 plus VAT and commission.

All prices quoted above are subject to commission and VAT, with commission charged at a rate 5% plus VAT up to a maximum fee per lot of €2,000 plus VAT.

Other lots

This 2011 Massey Ferguson 6495 was sold for €44,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 34ft bale trailer sold for €12,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 Kuhn six-rotor tedder sold for €7,800 plus VAT and commission.

This New Holland BR7060 round baler sold for €6,300 plus VAT and commission.

This 18ft Herron grain trailer sold for €9,000 plus VAT and commission.

This tidy 30ft tri-axle low loader sold for €12,500 plus VAT and commission.