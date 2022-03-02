An immaculate 2007 John Deere 6220 with 1,900 hours sold for €33,400 including VAT at Hennessy Auctioneers’ February machinery auction on Saturday 26 February.

The auction took place on the LSL platform with 722 registered bidders.

A total of 517 lots were entered, with a clearance rate of 81% achieved.

All lots sold had no VAT unless otherwise stated and were subject to commission charged at 5% plus 23% VAT (on commission only) with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT.

Hennessy’s next machinery auction is on 26 March.

Gallery

This Zetor 6748 4WD sold at €10,000 (ex VAT).

This 14ft Tuffmac tri-axle trailer sold at €6,200 (ex VAT).

This Lely Splendimo 240 disc mower sold at €5,000 (ex VAT).

This 2013 Hitachi Zaxis 60 sold at €33,200 including VAT.

This 1990 Zetor 12145 sold at €9,000 (ex VAT)

This Massey Ferguson 298 sold at €6,600 (ex VAT).

This 16t NC dumper sold at €8,100 (ex VAT).