An immaculate 2007 John Deere 6220 with 1,900 hours sold for €33,400 including VAT at Hennessy Auctioneers’ February machinery auction on Saturday 26 February.
The auction took place on the LSL platform with 722 registered bidders.
A total of 517 lots were entered, with a clearance rate of 81% achieved.
All lots sold had no VAT unless otherwise stated and were subject to commission charged at 5% plus 23% VAT (on commission only) with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT.
Hennessy’s next machinery auction is on 26 March.
