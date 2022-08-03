This 2007 New Holland TL 100A with 4,500 hours sold for €25,000 plus commission.

Last week, Munster Auctions held its first farm machinery clearance auction, which was held as per the instructions of the reps of the late John Holmes in Oola, Co Limerick.

Auctioneer Martin Lonergan said the auction consisted of genuine machinery which has been excellently maintained and stored in sheds during its lifetime on the farm.

The sale was the first machinery auction held on the MartBids platform. With a 100% clearance rate, it was deemed a great success. With over 400 viewers tuning in, bids were taken from almost 200 registered punters.

This 2015 RossMore galvanised 1,800-gallon slurry tanker sold for a remarkable €16,800 plus commission.

This tidy Ford New Holland 7740 sold for €16,500 plus commission.

Standout prices included €25,000 for a 2007 New Holland TL 100A with 4,500 hours, a remarkable €16,800 for a 2015 RossMore 1,800-gallon slurry tanker, €16,500 for a tidy Ford New Holland 7740, €4,700 for an ‘as-new’ Amazone fertiliser spreader, €10,700 for a 2019 Krone six-rotor tedder, €4,100 for a 2006 John Deere 1355 trailed mower and €4,600 for an immaculate 8x5 Nugent cattle trailer.

This 2019 Krone six-rotor tedder sold for €10,700 plus commission.

This immaculate 8x5 Nugent cattle trailer sold for €4,600 plus commission.

This Amazone fertiliser spreader, described as being in ‘as-new’ condition sold for €4,700 plus commission.

Commission was charged at 5% plus VAT, while there was no VAT due on any lots. Munster Auctions’ next clearance auction with general entries sale is set to take place on 25 August, with 90 lots booked to date.