The main highlight of the auction was the JCB Fastrac 3230 with 8,177 hours which sold at €58,000.

An immaculate 2008 JCB Fastrac 3230 with 8,177 hours sold at €58,000 plus commission at a retirement auction hosted by Hennessy Auctioneers on behalf of an Offaly dairy and pig farmer. The tractor in question had just one owner from new and a full JCB service history.

The auction took place at 11am on Saturday 19 March via the LSL platform. A 100% clearance rate of the 255 lots entered was achieved with 370 bidders tuning in.

Other highlights from the auction included at 2004 Deutz Agrotron 108 with 8,200 hours which sold for €21,500, a 6t Bredal lime spreader which sold at €9,600 and a 3,000 gallon tandem-axle HiSpec slurry tanker which sold at €10,800.

This Deutz Agrotron 108 with 8,200 hours sold at €21,500.

This 6t Bredal lime spreader sold at €9,600.

This 3,000 gallon tandem axle HiSpec tanker sold at €10,800.

This Norcar 760 mini loader and four attachments sold at €14,400.

This NC 4800 slurry agitator sold at €5,300.

There was no VAT on any of the lots sold while commission was charged at 5% plus 23% VAT (on commission only).

Hennessy Auctioneers’ monthly machinery online auction resumes this Saturday 26 March.