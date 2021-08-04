Hennessy Auctioneers recently held its July online machinery auction at the old mart in Portlaoise.
The sale consisted of 349 lots and achieved a total clearance rate of 85%. Lots offered included a wide selection of used farm machinery, tools, plant and livestock equipment.
The sale was hosted via the Livestock Live app, with a total of 405 bidders registered.
Hennessy’s noted how the higher-value lots on offer attracted plenty of interest among bidders.
All prices had no VAT unless stated otherwise. Buyer’s commission was charged at 5% plus VAT (23%) on commission only, with a maximum commission fee of €1,000 plus VAT.
Highlights
Some of the sales highlights included a 2008 John Deere 6330 complete with front loader which sold for €32,750 and a 2009 26ft Dooley livestock trailer sold for €15,900 including VAT.
A 2006 Takeuchi TB145 mini digger scooped €15,600 including VAT and a 1989 2wd John Deere 2850 and Stroll loader was sold at €8,600.
Hennessy’s next machinery auction is scheduled to take place on Saturday 21 August.
