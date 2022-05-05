This 2008 John Deere 7530 with 13,000 hours sold for €33,000 plus commission.

A 2008 John Deere 7530 with 13,000 hours sold for €33,000 plus commission at Hennessy Auctioneers most recent online machinery auction.

The auction took place on Saturday 23 April, with over 500 registered bidders tuned in.

The auction finished up with an 83% clearance rate of the 505 lots.

According to Ciaran Hennessy of Hennessy Auctioneers, there was a continued strong demand for clean secondhand equipment, regardless of age or hours.

Standout lots

Standout lots included a Teagle Titan 10t rear discharge spreader which scooped €23,000 plus commission; a 2003 Broughan 26ft tandem axle livestock trailer which sold for €14,600 plus commission; a 1988 Massey Ferguson 390 and Quicke loader which sold at €13,000 plus commission; a five-furrow reversible Kverneland plough which sold at €6,600 plus commission; a 2012 Lely Splendimo 360 disc mower which sold at €5,100 plus commission; a 2001 McCauley 14t dump trailer which sold at €6,100 plus commission; and a Welger AP52 square baler which sold at €2,900 plus commission.

All lots sold had no VAT unless otherwise stated and were subject to commission.

Commission was charged at 5% plus 23% VAT (on commission only) with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT.

The next online machinery auction hosted by Hennessys is scheduled for Saturday 21 May.

In pictures

This 2019 Teagle Titan 10t spreader sold for €23,000 plus commission.

This 2003 Broughan 26ft livestock trailer sold for €14,600 plus commission.

This 1988 Massey Ferguson 390 and Quicke loader sold at €13,000 plus commission.

This five furrow reversible Kverneland plough sold at €6,600 plus commission.

This 2012 Lely Splendimo 360 disc mower sold at €5,100 plus commission.

This 2001 McCauley 14t dump trailer sold at €6,100 plus commission.