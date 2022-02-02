This 2009 Massey Ferguson 6499 50km/h Dyna-6 tractor closed at £35,200 (€42,165) plus VAT and commission.

The timed online clearance auction of the Tyrone based JWT Engineering contracting fleet closed on Tuesday 1 February.

As we reported two weeks ago, bidding began via Mid Ulster Auctions Friday 28 January at 9am.

In total 52 lots went under the hammer, most of which were grass- and slurry-related equipment including five Massey Ferguson tractors.

The 2009 Massey Ferguson 6490 Dyna-6 ended at £27,400 (€32,821) plus VAT and commission.

We kept a close eye at the auction as each lot came to a close in one-minute intervals, taking note of the highlight ending prices. All prices were subject to VAT and commission, which was due to be charged at 15% on lots up to £3,000, 10% on lots between £3,001 and £5,000 and 5% on all prices in excess of £5,001.

All commissions were also subject to VAT.

Other highlights included four P Donnelly silage trailers, an 18ft and three 16fts closing at respective prices of £9,450 (€11,319), £7,800 (€9,343), £7,350 (€8,804) and £7,000 (€8,385).

A 2013 Claas Linear 2900 rake ended at £7,500 (€8,984), a 2021 Doda HD35 slurry pump closed at £7,300 (€8,744) and a 7ft x 4ft rear umbilical hose reeler c/w with 1,000m of hose reached £9,350 (€11,200).

The 6ft x 3ft reeler c/w 800m of hose closed at £9,450 (€11,319) plus VAT and commission.

A 16m dribble bar with twin Vogelsang macerators ended at £8,000 (€9,583) also.

All prices quoted are exclusive of VAT and commission.

For reference, an exchange rate of £1 = €1.20 was used.

Other lots

This 2012 JCB TM310S with 7,180 hours ended at £34,200 (€40,967) plus VAT and commission.

The 2001 John Deere 6850 forager closed at £32,200 (€38,571) plus VAT and commission.

The 2005 Krone Big M II closed at £26,800 (€32,103) plus VAT and commission.

The 2007 Massey Ferguson 6480 Dyna-6 closed at £20,000 (€23,957) plus VAT and commission.

The 18ft P Donnelly silage trailer ended at £9,450 (€11,319) plus VAT and commission.

This Massey Ferguson 8130 Dyna Shift ended at £13,650 (€16,351) plus VAT and commission.