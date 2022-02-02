The timed online clearance auction of the Tyrone based JWT Engineering contracting fleet closed on Tuesday 1 February.
As we reported two weeks ago, bidding began via Mid Ulster Auctions Friday 28 January at 9am.
In total 52 lots went under the hammer, most of which were grass- and slurry-related equipment including five Massey Ferguson tractors.
We kept a close eye at the auction as each lot came to a close in one-minute intervals, taking note of the highlight ending prices. All prices were subject to VAT and commission, which was due to be charged at 15% on lots up to £3,000, 10% on lots between £3,001 and £5,000 and 5% on all prices in excess of £5,001.
All commissions were also subject to VAT.
Other highlights included four P Donnelly silage trailers, an 18ft and three 16fts closing at respective prices of £9,450 (€11,319), £7,800 (€9,343), £7,350 (€8,804) and £7,000 (€8,385).
A 2013 Claas Linear 2900 rake ended at £7,500 (€8,984), a 2021 Doda HD35 slurry pump closed at £7,300 (€8,744) and a 7ft x 4ft rear umbilical hose reeler c/w with 1,000m of hose reached £9,350 (€11,200).
A 16m dribble bar with twin Vogelsang macerators ended at £8,000 (€9,583) also.
All prices quoted are exclusive of VAT and commission.
For reference, an exchange rate of £1 = €1.20 was used.
