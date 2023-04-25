This 2000 John Deere 7810 with 13,500 hours sold for €30,000 plus VAT and commission.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers hosted a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Wednesday 19 April. The sale was held on behalf of retiring dairy farmer Seamus Conroy, Ballymore, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and also included a selection of outside lots.

With a total of 90 lots up for grabs, the auction took place online and secured a clearance rate of 90% on the evening. A total of 320 people registered to bid, with over 900 tuning in to keep an eye on proceedings.

A top price of €42,500 was paid for a 2011 New Holland T6030 with 3,885 hours plus commission (no VAT).

This 2000 John Deere 7810 with 13,500 hours sold for €30,000 plus VAT and commission.

This new 22ft Broughan grain/silage trailer shod on 560mm flotation tyres sold for €30,000 plus commission (no VAT).

This 2018 2,500-gallon Abbey slurry tanker with a 7.5m Mastek dribble bar sold for €29,500 plus commission (no VAT).

This 2005 New Holland TS 100A with 7,133 hours sold for €19,200 plus commission (no VAT).

This tidy 26ft Broughan livestock trailer sold for €14,200 plus VAT and commission.

This JCB site master plus backhoe excavator with 4,500 hours sold for €14,000 plus commission (no VAT).

This tidy Mustang 2044 skid steer sold for €11,400 plus commission (no VAT).

This trailed JF 900 silage harvester sold for €8,200 plus commission (no VAT).

This Welger 235 Profi baler sold for €7,000 plus commission (no VAT).

This Pottinger trailed conditioner mower sold for €5,200 plus commission (no VAT).

This Kubota RTV 900 UTV sold for €2,000 plus commission (no VAT).

Commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €1,001, capped at €2,000 per lot.