This 2012 Case JXU85 4WD with a Quicke Q41 Loader (1,431 hours) sold at €35,000 plus commission.

Hennessy Auctioneers hosted its regular monthly online machinery auction on Saturday last, 23 July.

Marking its second auction at its new yard at the old Portlaoise Equestrian Centre, 430 lots were up for grabs.

Hennessy said that an 80% clearance rate was achieved on the day, with approximately 40 unsold lots selling after the live auction in a special new timed auction, which finished at 9am on Monday morning.

The new feature was deemed a great success, while the auctioneer outlined that the demand for clean equipment is very strong regardless of age.

Some of the standout prices included €35,000 for a 2012 Case IH JXU 85 with a Quicke Q41 front-end loader and just 1,430 hours on the clock, €28,000 for a 2019 Zero Grazer ZG80 with just two seasons’ work completed, €20,000 (including VAT) for a 2016 Broughan 16t dump trailer and €18,200 for a 4WD 2001 New Holland TS 115SLE.

Meanwhile, a 1998 Dooley 18f grain/silage trailer sold at €12,200, a 1991 Case 844XL 4WD with a Quicke loader sold at €10,300, an Abbey 3,000-gallon slurry tanker sold for €6,400 and a 2017 Horsch 3m disc harrow sold for €6,500.

Final sample prices include €7,400 for a Hitachi 1.8t mini digger, €7,900 for a 1997 Land Rover Defender, €4,500 for a Massey Ferguson 133, €4,100 for a Krone Round Pack 1250 round baler and €3,700 for a Claas Rollant 46 round baler.

There was no VAT on prices unless stated, while commission was charged at 5% subject to a maximum fee of €1,000 per item. The firm’s next monthly auction in Portlaoise is set for Saturday 20 August.