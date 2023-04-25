This 2014 Valtra T203 with 7,500 hours and a Quicke laoder topped the sale selling for €45,000.

On Saturday 22 April, Hennessy Auctioneers held its monthly online machinery auction with a total of 850 lots.

The auction followed the usual online format, which saw a total of 1,100 registered bidders. The trade was described by the firm as strong, with a great demand for all farm and plant equipment in good condition, regardless of age. A clearance rate of 83% was achieved on the day with a further 7% of lots selling through the timed online auction function which closed on Monday at 10am.

Sample prices

Some sample prices from the sale included €45,000 for a 2014 Valtra T203 with 7,500 hours and fitted with a Quicke loader, €20,400 plus VAT for a 2020 Kubota PC26 mini-digger, €13,500 for a 1992 Ford 4630, €12,500 for a 1996 Case IH 4230 and front loader, €10,800 for a Redrock 18ft silage trailer, €9,000 for a 2005 Toyota Landcruiser, €6,500 for a Pöttinger 20ft twin-rotor rake, €6,200 plus VAT for a Kubota RTV 900, €5,200 for a Kuhn six-rotor tedder and €4,000 for a Howard/Nordsten one pass combination.

All lots were not subject to VAT unless stated “plus VAT”. All prices quoted were subject to commission at 5% with a maximum fee of €1,000 per lot.

Next month’s online machinery auction in Portlaoise is scheduled to take place Saturday 20 May.