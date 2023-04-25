On Saturday 22 April, Hennessy Auctioneers held its monthly online machinery auction with a total of 850 lots.
The auction followed the usual online format, which saw a total of 1,100 registered bidders. The trade was described by the firm as strong, with a great demand for all farm and plant equipment in good condition, regardless of age. A clearance rate of 83% was achieved on the day with a further 7% of lots selling through the timed online auction function which closed on Monday at 10am.
This Lely Lotus 12 rotor tedder sold for €11,000 plus VAT.
This Lely Hibiscus 745 twin-rotor rake sold at €9,200 plus VAT.
This 2020 Kubota PC26 mini digger sold at €20,400 plus VAT.
This 1992 Ford 4630 sold at €13,500.
This 1996 Case IH 4230 and front loader sold at €12,500.
This Redrock 18ft silage trailer sold at €10,800.
This 2005 Toyota Land Cruiser sold at €9,000.
This Pottinger 20ft twin rotor rake sold at €6,500.
This Kubota RTV 900 sold at €6,200 plus VAT.
This Kuhn six rotor tedder sold at €5,200.
This Howard/Nordsten one pass combination sold at €4,000.
Sample prices
Some sample prices from the sale included €45,000 for a 2014 Valtra T203 with 7,500 hours and fitted with a Quicke loader, €20,400 plus VAT for a 2020 Kubota PC26 mini-digger, €13,500 for a 1992 Ford 4630, €12,500 for a 1996 Case IH 4230 and front loader, €10,800 for a Redrock 18ft silage trailer, €9,000 for a 2005 Toyota Landcruiser, €6,500 for a Pöttinger 20ft twin-rotor rake, €6,200 plus VAT for a Kubota RTV 900, €5,200 for a Kuhn six-rotor tedder and €4,000 for a Howard/Nordsten one pass combination.
Two of the more eye catching lots were a Lely Lotus 12 rotor tedder selling for €11,000 plus VAT and a Lely Hibiscus 745 twin rotor rake which sold at €9,200 plus VAT.
All lots were not subject to VAT unless stated “plus VAT”. All prices quoted were subject to commission at 5% with a maximum fee of €1,000 per lot.
Next month’s online machinery auction in Portlaoise is scheduled to take place Saturday 20 May.
