This 2016 Fendt 936 Vario Profi Plus sold at £83,000 (€99,475) plus VAT and commission.

Euro Auctions hosted a large machinery dispersal auction last Thursday 7 April.

The sale was held on behalf of RJ Barnett Agri Contracts based in Richhill, Co Armagh..

The hybrid auction took place both onsite and online via the Euro Auctions website with a total of 202 lots going under the hammer.

Lots mainly consisted of tractors, grass, slurry and tillage equipment as well as loaders, tools and a number of commercial 4x4s.

This 2011 JCB Fastrac 8310 sold for £32,500 (€38,951) plus VAT and commission.

This 2016 Fendt 724 Vario Profi Plus sold at £52,500 (€62,921) plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 5,500 gallon Redrock tri-axle tanker was one of two on offer which sold for £39,000 (€46,741) plus VAT and commission.

This 2015 JCB 457HT wheeled loader sold at £48,500 (€58,127) plus VAT and commission.

This 2012 John Deere 6170R sold at £34,000 (€40,748) plus VAT and commission.

This 2011 New Holland T7.250 was bid to £30,000 (€35,000) plus VAT and commission.

This 1997 JCB Fastrac 1135 and mounted sprayer sold at £16,000 (€19,175) plus VAT and commission.

This 2006 New Holland TM 155 sold at £23,000 (€27,565) plus VAT and commission.

Among the broad selection of equipment up for grabs were 13 tractors (six of which were Fendts), a 2014 Claas Jaguar 970 forage harvester, three JCB loaders, five silage trailers and five slurry tankers.

We followed the auction on the day observing the hammer prices. All lots were subject to VAT at 20% while commission was charged at a rate of 10% up to £2,000 and at a rate of 2.5% on the balance. Commission was also subject to VAT at 20%.

This 2021 Redrock 16ft folding fork sold at £5,750 (€6,891) plus VAT and commission.

This 1988 John Deere 2650 sold at £8,750 (€10,486) plus VAT and commission.

This 2012 Kane 18t half pipe trailer sold at £13,000 (€15,580) plus VAT and commission.

This 2013 JCB TM320S sold at £28,500 (€34,157) plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 Hitachi Zaxis 130 LCN-6 sold at £48,000 (€57,527) plus VAT and commission.

This 2014 Fendt 724 Vario Profi Plus sold for £40,500 (€48,539) plus VAT and commission.

This 2013 John Deere 6150R sold at £33,000 (€39,550) plus VAT and commission.

Other highlights included a 2013 JCB TM320S pivot steer loader which closed at £28,500 (€34,106), a 2012 Bunning rear discharge spreader which went under the hammer at £12,000 (€14,360) and a 2016 Newrock 4,000 gallon tandem axle slurry tanker complete with Bauer pump, DCI arm and top fill which closed at £23,500 (€28,123). A 2018 Hitachi ZX130LCN-6 digger went under the hammer at £48,000 (€57,443).

Include: For reference, an exchange rate of £1=€1.20 was used.