Euro Auctions hosted a large machinery dispersal auction last Thursday 7 April.
The sale was held on behalf of RJ Barnett Agri Contracts based in Richhill, Co Armagh..
The hybrid auction took place both onsite and online via the Euro Auctions website with a total of 202 lots going under the hammer.
Lots mainly consisted of tractors, grass, slurry and tillage equipment as well as loaders, tools and a number of commercial 4x4s.
Among the broad selection of equipment up for grabs were 13 tractors (six of which were Fendts), a 2014 Claas Jaguar 970 forage harvester, three JCB loaders, five silage trailers and five slurry tankers.
We followed the auction on the day observing the hammer prices. All lots were subject to VAT at 20% while commission was charged at a rate of 10% up to £2,000 and at a rate of 2.5% on the balance. Commission was also subject to VAT at 20%.
Other highlights included a 2013 JCB TM320S pivot steer loader which closed at £28,500 (€34,106), a 2012 Bunning rear discharge spreader which went under the hammer at £12,000 (€14,360) and a 2016 Newrock 4,000 gallon tandem axle slurry tanker complete with Bauer pump, DCI arm and top fill which closed at £23,500 (€28,123). A 2018 Hitachi ZX130LCN-6 digger went under the hammer at £48,000 (€57,443).
For reference, an exchange rate of £1=€1.20 was used.
