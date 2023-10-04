This 2017 NC 2050-16 16t grain/silage trailer sold for €18,000, plus VAT.

Hennessy Auctioneers recently held its September online monthly machinery auction, with a full yard of 750 lots.

The sale finished up with a total clearance rate of 85%, as 637 of the entire 750 lots were re-homed. Overall trade was described as steady, with good demand for the majority of items, despite the autumn months naturally being a little more sluggish.

Topping the sale was a 2017 NC 2050-16 16t grain/silage trailer, which sold for €18,000, plus VAT. Next in line was a Conor 2,250 gallon slurry tanker, fitted with a 7.5m Mastek dribble bar, which sold at €13,000; followed by a 2000 Takeuchi TB125 mini digger, which sold at €10,100 and a Taarup 5090C rear butterfly mower combination with groupers, which sold at €7,750, plus VAT.

Other prices included, €6,800 for a 1986 JCB 3CX backhoe loader; €6,600 for an 18ft grain trailer; €6,500 for a Lely Hibiscus 915 twin rotor rake and €5,800 for a Spearhead Excel 565 hedge-cutter.

All lots had no VAT unless stated ‘plus VAT’. Commission was charged at 5% subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item.

Hennessy’s next monthly online machinery auction will take place on Saturday, 21 October.

This Conor 2,250 gallon slurry tanker, fitted with a 7.5m Mastek dribble bar, sold at €13,000.

This 2000 Takeuchi TB125 mini digger sold at €10,100.

This Taarup 5090C rear butterfly mower combination with groupers sold at €7,750, plus VAT.

This 1986 JCB 3CX backhoe loader sold at €6,800.

This 18ft tandem axle grain trailer sold at €6,500.

This Lely Hibiscus 915 twin rotor rake sold at €6,500.