On Thursday 16 September, Michael Doyle Auctioneers held an online machinery auction. The auction consisted of 162 entries, the majority of which were from local farmers.
An 88% clearance rate was achieved on the evening.
Bidding took place online via the MartEye app. Doyle explained that the auction saw over 450 registered bidders, with a further 1,200 onlookers tuning in to watch online.
Meanwhile, 90% of the lots were sold to bidders in the region of 320km from the auction.
The lots on offer included a selection of tractors, farm machinery, tools, plant and livestock equipment.
Some standout lots not pictured included a tidy example of a one-owner 2011 New Holland T6030 with 6,600 hours, which sold for €38,900 (no VAT) plus commission; a 2008 Manitou telehandler (hours unknown) sold for €16,000 plus VAT and commission; and a Hitachi 3t excavator, which sold for €8,900 (no VAT) plus commission.
Meanwhile, a tidy Keenan diet feeder scooped €7,800 plus VAT and commission; a very clean Hi Spec side slinger dung spreader sold for €4,800 (no VAT) plus commission; and a new 3m Janpol disc harrow sold for €4,750 plus VAT and commission.
Commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €1,001. Doyle’s next auction is set to take place on Thursday 14 October.
