On Thursday 16 September, Michael Doyle Auctioneers held an online machinery auction. The auction consisted of 162 entries, the majority of which were from local farmers.

An 88% clearance rate was achieved on the evening.

Bidding took place online via the MartEye app. Doyle explained that the auction saw over 450 registered bidders, with a further 1,200 onlookers tuning in to watch online.

Meanwhile, 90% of the lots were sold to bidders in the region of 320km from the auction.

The lots on offer included a selection of tractors, farm machinery, tools, plant and livestock equipment.

Some standout lots not pictured included a tidy example of a one-owner 2011 New Holland T6030 with 6,600 hours, which sold for €38,900 (no VAT) plus commission; a 2008 Manitou telehandler (hours unknown) sold for €16,000 plus VAT and commission; and a Hitachi 3t excavator, which sold for €8,900 (no VAT) plus commission.

Meanwhile, a tidy Keenan diet feeder scooped €7,800 plus VAT and commission; a very clean Hi Spec side slinger dung spreader sold for €4,800 (no VAT) plus commission; and a new 3m Janpol disc harrow sold for €4,750 plus VAT and commission.

Commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €1,001. Doyle’s next auction is set to take place on Thursday 14 October.

This tidy example of a New Holland (182 reg) T6.145 with 2,000 hours, fitted with a front end loader sold for €56,000 plus VAT and commission.

This immaculate 1975 Ford 7000 with 5,500 hours on the clock sold €19,700 (no VAT) plus commission.

This very tidy one owner McHale C460 silage feeder and straw blower sold for €11,800 plus VAT and commission.

This tandem axle 3,000 gallon Redrock slurry tanker sold for €10,900 (no VAT) plus commission.

This 1991 John Deere 2850 with over 10,000 hours and a front end loader sold for €11,800 (no VAT) plus commission.

