This tidy example of a New Holland (182 reg) T6.145 with 2,000 hours, fitted with a front end loader sold for €56,000 plus VAT and commission.

On Thursday 16 September, Michael Doyle Auctioneers held an online machinery auction. The auction consisted of 162 entries, the majority of which were from local farmers.

An 88% clearance rate was achieved on the evening.

Bidding took place online via the MartEye app. Doyle explained that the auction saw over 450 registered bidders, with a further 1,200 onlookers tuning in to watch online.

Meanwhile, 90% of the lots were sold to bidders in the region of 320km from the auction.

The lots on offer included a selection of tractors, farm machinery, tools, plant and livestock equipment.

Some standout lots not pictured included a tidy example of a one-owner 2011 New Holland T6030 with 6,600 hours, which sold for €38,900 (no VAT) plus commission; a 2008 Manitou telehandler (hours unknown) sold for €16,000 plus VAT and commission; and a Hitachi 3t excavator, which sold for €8,900 (no VAT) plus commission.

Meanwhile, a tidy Keenan diet feeder scooped €7,800 plus VAT and commission; a very clean Hi Spec side slinger dung spreader sold for €4,800 (no VAT) plus commission; and a new 3m Janpol disc harrow sold for €4,750 plus VAT and commission.

Commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €1,001. Doyle’s next auction is set to take place on Thursday 14 October.

This immaculate 1975 Ford 7000 with 5,500 hours on the clock sold €19,700 (no VAT) plus commission.

This very tidy one owner McHale C460 silage feeder and straw blower sold for €11,800 plus VAT and commission.

This tandem axle 3,000 gallon Redrock slurry tanker sold for €10,900 (no VAT) plus commission.

This 1991 John Deere 2850 with over 10,000 hours and a front end loader sold for €11,800 (no VAT) plus commission.

This 2008 Manitou telehandler (hours unknown) sold for €16,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2011 New Holland T6030 with 6,600hrs sold for €38,900 (no VAT) plus commission.

This Keenan diet feeder sold for €7,800 plus VAT and commission.

This Hitachi three tonne excavator sold for €8,900 (no VAT) plus commission.

This very clean Hi Spec dung spreader sold for €4,800 (no VAT) plus commission.