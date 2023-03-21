This tidy example of a 2020 Fendt 718 with 4,300 hours and a front-end loader sold for €112,000 plus VAT and commission.

On Saturday 18 March Hennessy Auctioneers held its largest ever monthly machinery auction with 665 lots on offer.

The auction was held fully online and saw 1,300 bidders register. Trade was described as very strong for clean equipment with an 85% clearance on the day and a further 6% sold during the timed auction of unsold items. A number of overseas bidders registered to bid on the bigger ticket items.

This one-owner, 2000 John Deere 6310 with 7,000 hours sold at €24,200 plus VAT and commission.

This 2009 Hitachi 130 excavator sold at €28,500 plus VAT and commission.

This new unused Broughan 24ft Bale Trailer sold for €13,800 plus VAT and commission.

This 2005 Hi Spec 2300 gallon tanker sold at €8,800 (no VAT) plus commission.

This 2009 McConnell 6500T hedge cutter sold at €14,000 plus VAT and commission.

This Broughan 20t dump trailer sold at €21,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 Yanmar 5t excavator sold at €23,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2021 NC 14t dump trailer sold at €15,500 (no VAT) plus commission.

This 2014 Hyundai 2.7t mini digger sold for €16,200 plus VAT and commission.

This 2008 Landrover Defender 90 sold for €13,500 (no VAT) plus commission.

This 1964 Steyr 188 sold at €5,000 (no VAT) plus commission.

All prices above were subject to VAT, unless otherwise stated. Meanwhile, all prices were subject to commission at 5% to a maximum fee of €1,000 per item.