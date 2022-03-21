2021-2022 Study Guide Worksheet: Animal Digestive Systems

Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.
The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.
The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions. The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.
The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content. Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website, and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.
Task 1: There are three distinctive digestive systems found in farm animals.
Task 2: Ruminants are herbivorous grazing animals that include cattle, sheep and goats.
Task 3: Many different types of microorganisms are found within the ruminant digestive system.
Task 4: Comparison of the ruminant and the monogastric digestive system.
i) one example of a monogastric farm animal and
ii) one example of a ruminant farm animal.
Which of the two systems
i) is better at digesting cellulose
ii) produces volatile fatty acids (VFAs)?
Task 5: Horses are an example of hind-gut fermenters.
