2021-2022 Study Guide Worksheet: animal diseases

Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.
The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.
The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions.
The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.
The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content. Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website (http://www.teagasc.ie/), and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.
Task 1: Briefly explain the following terms in your own words.
Task 2: Answer the questions below.
Task 3: Answer the questions below.
Task 4: Answer the LC agricultural science higher level examinations 2021 below.
The manager of a 250-sow integrated unit was alerted that some of his young bonhams (piglets) were ill. On inspection of the bonhams, he noticed that they were breathing quickly, weak, had scour and their skin was pale.
SHARING OPTIONS: