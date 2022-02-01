2021-2022 Study Guide Worksheet: animal diseases

Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.

The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.

The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions.

The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.

The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content. Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website (http://www.teagasc.ie/), and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.

Task 1: Briefly explain the following terms in your own words.

Biosecurity.

Oocyst.

Subclinical.

Immunosuppressive agent.

Zoonosis.

Task 2: Answer the questions below.

List the five freedoms.

List three reasons for why animal welfare is important?

In a farm environment, describe three methods of biosecurity?

Task 3: Answer the questions below.

What do bovine TB and BVD have in common?

For which disease of calves are there vaccines available?

What are some ways to prevent stomach worms in calves?

Which kind of diseases can you treat with antibiotics?

Why might it be important to rear your own replacement cattle?

Task 4: Answer the LC agricultural science higher level examinations 2021 below.

The manager of a 250-sow integrated unit was alerted that some of his young bonhams (piglets) were ill. On inspection of the bonhams, he noticed that they were breathing quickly, weak, had scour and their skin was pale.

Identify the disease that the bonhams are suffering from based on all the symptoms described above.

State the cause of the identified disease.

Suggest how these bonhams could be treated for this disease.