2021-2022 Study Guide Worksheet: biodiversity on the farm

Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.

The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.

The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions.

The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.

The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content. Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website (http://www.teagasc.ie/), and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.

Task 1: Ireland has retained approximately 13% of agricultural land as semi-natural habitat. Research the below habitats and list two Irish species (plants or animals) you may find living there.

Hedgerow.

Pond.

Bog.

Species-rich meadow.

Task 2: Within nature, there is a balance that must be upheld in order for the ecosystem to function. Agriculture is dependent on a well functioning ecosystem.

Describe what is meant by a trophic level?

What are producers? Name two wild examples you might find on a farm.

In your own words, explain the term ecosystem services?

List one ecosystem service that is provided to humans or their livestock from each of the following examples: soil microorganisms; trees; earthworms; birds; hedgerows.

Task 3: The soil microbiome is a term used to describe the community of living microorganisms within our soils. These include fungi, bacteria and archaea.

Explain the role of rhizobium bacteria.

Explain the role of mycorrhizal fungi.

Explain the term symbiotic relationship. Give one example.

Task 4: In order to provide for biodiversity, farmers must be paid to do so. This is largely carried out through the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

What does SMR stand for?

What does GAEC stand for?

In your own words, explain the importance of buffer strips or zones.

In your own words, explain why soils should not be left bare for longer than four months.