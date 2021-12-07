2021-2022 Study Guide Worksheet: Biological Properties of Soils

Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.

The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.

The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions.They can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, as a classroom assessment.

The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content. Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website (http://www.farmersjournal.ie/), Teagasc website, and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may also be useful.

Task 1:

What is meant by the term soil microbiome?

State three functions of the earthworm.

State one or more functions of nitrogen in plants.

Task 2:

Why is it advisable for farmers to carry out soil tests on their farm?

Describe, in detail, how a soil test is carried out.

Name the piece of equipment used to collect soil samples.

Suggest a reason for collecting a minimum of 20 to 25 samples.

Name three such areas on a farm where it is advisable not to collect soil samples.

Task 3:

Give one reason for throwing the pen behind your back when sampling.

Explain the difference between qualitative and quantitative data.

Draw a large labelled diagram to demonstrate the activity of earthworms in a soil.

Task 4:

Explain the role of the rhizosphere in soil health.

Explore the implications of excessive amounts of nitrogen or nitrates spread on the land?

Explain the term carbon sequestration.