2021-2022 Study Guide Worksheet: Chemical Properties of Soil

Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.

The worksheets will include various tasks such as comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.

The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions.

They can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.

The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content. Additional sources such as the

Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.

Task 1: In your own words, explain what is meant by the below terms.

Soil texture.

Soil pH.

Diffusion.

Active transport.

Osmosis.

Task 2: Once you have carried out the practical activity on flocculation, perform the tasks below.

Draw a large labelled diagram to show flocculation.

State a hypothesis for this experiment.

State a prediction for the experiment.

Mention the independent variable and the dependent variable in the experiment.

What are the control variables?

Task 3: Once you have carried out the practical activity on cation exchange capacity, perform the tasks below.

Draw a large labelled diagram to show cation exchange capacity.

State a hypothesis for this experiment.

State a prediction for the experiment.

Mention the independent variable and the dependent variable in the experiment.

What are the control variables?