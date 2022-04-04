2021-2022 Study Guide worksheet: farm building and layout.

Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.

The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.

The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions.

The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.

The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content. Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website (http://www.teagasc.ie/), and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.

Task 1: Animal welfare, the efficient movement of stock and vehicle route access are important on farms.

List one important safety feature for animal welfare.

List one important consideration for efficient movement of stock.

Which farm enterprises should consider vehicle route access?

Explain why you think farm buildings should be planned before beginning building?

Task 2: There are minimum slurry storage capacities under legislation depending on the length of time that animals need to be housed.

Determine the minimum slurry storage capacity zone for your area.

Explain the reasoning for having different zones.

Give two reasons why a farmer would want to prevent water from entering their slurry storage facility.

Briefly explain why slurry is a valuable resource.

What is farmyard manure (FYM)?

Task 3: Use a livestock farm that you are familiar with to complete the following (Tip! Locate the farm on Google Maps and look through satellite view).

Draw a rough sketch of a farmyard.

Mark in vehicle routes, entry/exit points.

Mark in slurry/effluent storage facilities.

Mark in animal housing and include handling facilities.

Mark in storage sheds and list possible uses.

Mark in any potential hazards.