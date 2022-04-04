2021-2022 Study Guide worksheet: farm building and layout.

Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.
The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.
The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions.
The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.
The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content. Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website (http://www.teagasc.ie/), and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.
Task 1: Animal welfare, the efficient movement of stock and vehicle route access are important on farms.
Task 2: There are minimum slurry storage capacities under legislation depending on the length of time that animals need to be housed.
Task 3: Use a livestock farm that you are familiar with to complete the following (Tip! Locate the farm on Google Maps and look through satellite view).
SHARING OPTIONS: